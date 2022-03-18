New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.