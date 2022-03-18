New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $46.75 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.