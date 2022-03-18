New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $330.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.21 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

