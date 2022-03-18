NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) CFO Purchases $16,200.00 in Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) CFO Todd P. Branning bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBSE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,985. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

