NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) CFO Purchases $16,200.00 in Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) CFO Todd P. Branning bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NBSE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,985. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NBSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
