Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded up $13.87 on Thursday, reaching $371.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,475,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,549. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

