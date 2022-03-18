NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 1,740,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. NetApp has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.56.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,863. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,034,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NetApp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NetApp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

