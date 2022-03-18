Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

UEPS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 65,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 97,453 shares of company stock valued at $509,943. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.