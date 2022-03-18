NEST Protocol Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00035858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00106731 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

