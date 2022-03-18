Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

NKTR opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

