NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Plans GBX 0.42 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.96. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.70 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.28).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

