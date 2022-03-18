Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

