National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $756.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

