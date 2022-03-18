National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NESR. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR opened at $8.33 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.