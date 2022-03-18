Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.00. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 7,847 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.