Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.00. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 7,847 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

