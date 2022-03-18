Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. Nasdaq has a one year low of $142.87 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

