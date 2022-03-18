Nacon’s (0A9N) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nacon (LON:0A9N – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Nacon stock opened at GBX 5.32 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Nacon has a one year low of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

About Nacon

Nacon SA designs and distributes gaming accessories in France and internationally. The company offers accessories, including headsets, microphones, controllers, racing wheels, gaming chairs, keyboards, mice, mats, audio accessories, and console accessories. It also develops and publishes video games in various categories, such as action-adventure, racing, sport, and simulation.

