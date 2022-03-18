Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 866,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,708. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

MYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

