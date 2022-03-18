MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.