Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in February

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

