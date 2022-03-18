Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. 131,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,755. The company has a market cap of $335.21 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

