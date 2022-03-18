Morgan Stanley Trims Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Target Price to $3.76

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.76 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hippo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.73.

HIPO stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after buying an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $15,581,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $8,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

