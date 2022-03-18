Morgan Stanley Trims Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Target Price to $3.76

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.76 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hippo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.73.
HIPO stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.
Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hippo (HIPO)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.