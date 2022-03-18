Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 67,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

MS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.19. 29,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,044,342. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.