Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.96. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 151,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

