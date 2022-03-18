Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.
Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.96. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
