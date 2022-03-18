Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.
Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
