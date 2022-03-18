Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $54,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $102.97. 34,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,593. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.