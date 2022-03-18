Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 1,905,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 281,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 215,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

