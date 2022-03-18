Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280,118 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 65,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,780,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after purchasing an additional 799,406 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ remained flat at $$41.49 during trading on Friday. 190,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,881. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $49.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

