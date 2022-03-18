Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,521 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 409,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

BWX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

