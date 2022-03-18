Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

