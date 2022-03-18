Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,206 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

