Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,860 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kroger by 7,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

NYSE KR opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

