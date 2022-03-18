Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after purchasing an additional 594,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $10,251,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24.

