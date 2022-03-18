Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MCW has been the subject of several other research reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of MCW opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $18,210,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

