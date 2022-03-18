Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $579.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

