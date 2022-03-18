Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. 26,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

