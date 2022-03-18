Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock remained flat at $$27.94 during trading hours on Friday. 175,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

