Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 156,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.90. 27,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.93 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.85.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

