Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.85. 172,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.78. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.