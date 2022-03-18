Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

