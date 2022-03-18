MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MINISO Group by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 1,185,598 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,397,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,339. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. MINISO Group has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

