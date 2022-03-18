Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MDWT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590. Midwest has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midwest by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

