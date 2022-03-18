Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 128,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

