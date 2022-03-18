MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 255,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

