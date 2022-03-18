Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

