Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.49. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 463 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
The stock has a market cap of $590.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.