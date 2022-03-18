Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.49. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 463 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The stock has a market cap of $590.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

