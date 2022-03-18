Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

