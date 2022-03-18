Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

MBWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

