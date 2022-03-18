MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Shares of MGTX opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $38,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $18,500,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

