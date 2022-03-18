Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Buys £3,599.75 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,681.08).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.06).
- On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($194.80).
LON:MGGT opened at GBX 763 ($9.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.00). The stock has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 190.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 747.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 752.10.
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Featured Articles
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.